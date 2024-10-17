CM expresses concern over diarrhoea deaths

Live
Just In
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district during the past two days.
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district during the past two days.
The Chief Minister, at a meeting with officials, reviewed the situation arising out of five deaths at Gurla mandal headquarters.
He enquired about the prevailing situation in the area and sought the details from the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
The CM also enquired about the details of how the treatment is being provided to those who are suffering from the problem and the sanitary works being taken up in the village.
Four deaths were reported in a single day on Tuesday due to co-morbid conditions arising after an outbreak of diarrhoea. Another 103 people suffering from diarrhoea were undergoing treatment.