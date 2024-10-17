  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM expresses concern over diarrhoea deaths

CM expresses concern over diarrhoea deaths
x

Enquires about the prevailing situation at Gurla in Vizianagaram, eeks details from CMO officials

Highlights

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district during the past two days.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the death of five persons due to diarrhoea in Vizianagaram district during the past two days.

The Chief Minister, at a meeting with officials, reviewed the situation arising out of five deaths at Gurla mandal headquarters.

He enquired about the prevailing situation in the area and sought the details from the officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CM also enquired about the details of how the treatment is being provided to those who are suffering from the problem and the sanitary works being taken up in the village.

Four deaths were reported in a single day on Tuesday due to co-morbid conditions arising after an outbreak of diarrhoea. Another 103 people suffering from diarrhoea were undergoing treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick