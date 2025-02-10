Live
CM flayed for double standards on welfare schemes
Former Minister Kurasala Kannababu criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his shifting stance on welfare schemes and accused him of mentally preparing people against them.
Kakinada: Former Minister Kurasala Kannababu criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his shifting stance on welfare schemes and accused him of mentally preparing people against them.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kannababu pointed out Naidu’s inconsistent views, highlighting how he once criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 2018 and 2019 but now praises him after the Delhi elections.
Similarly, Naidu had once targeted Arvind Kejriwal but later exchanged praises during Kejriwal’s visit to Vizag. Now, Naidu calls the welfare model in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh a failure, implying that wealth creation should take priority. Kannababu alleged that Naidu’s wealth creation is selective, benefiting only his people, citing rising prices of sand and liquor despite falling state revenues.
He also claimed that law and order is deteriorating, with crimes against women increasing.
Kannababu added that when YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told his cadre about the Jagan 2.0, it sent shockwaves among the coalition, and have been speaking incoherently as they were scared of him.