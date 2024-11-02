CM focusing on completing projects in time: Ganta

Visakhapatnam: Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said before YS Rajasekhara Reddy became CM, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed IT returns for only Rs10 lakh but in a very mysterious manner, Jagan filed returns for Rs379 crore income in the next five years.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is developing the state on all fronts. In the past five years of YSRCP’s rule, all systems have been destroyed in the state.

He said that Naidu has prepared an action plan to complete the Polavaram project in two years. He stated that a number of investors like Lulu Group and Franklin Templeton, which had moved out of the state in the YSRCP’s tenure, are now coming back.

Further, Srinivasa Rao criticised the YSRCP government for not providing required land for the new railway zone in the past five years. He said that the NDA government is laying a foundation stone for the project next month.

The MLA briefed that the railway works are being carried out in the state like never before to the tune of Rs75,000 crore and Rs28,250 crore is being spent for the capital work of Amaravati as part of the first phase.

The MLA said that roads, elevated corridors and flyover bridges have to be constructed parallel to the Bhogapuram Green Field International Airport, which will be made operational from June 2026.

Speaking about Visakhapatnam development, the MLA said that TCS would set up a development centre in Visakhapatnam to provide employment to 10,000 people with the initiative taken by IT minister Lokesh.

Srinivasa Rao said that the first phase of the steel plant will be built jointly by Mittal and Nippon Steels (Japan) at Rajayyapet near Nakkapalli at a cost of Rs70,000 crore and with a capacity of 73 lakh metric tonnes. The plant, which is expected to be completed by 2029 would provide employment to 20,000 people, he informed.

The MLA pointed out that the former Chief Minister had spent Rs.500 crore and designed the Rushikonda palace without any possibility of using it for anything other than his own needs. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy filed cases against his mother YS Vijayamma and his sister YS Sharmila Reddy for properties and it proved his attitude, the MLA mentioned.

In the meeting, Jana Sena Party Bheemili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep, TDP leaders KoradaRajababu, corporator PV Narasimham were present.