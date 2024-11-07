CM furious at top cops

Vijayawada : The State Police wing is in for major overhaul. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was angry over the slackness on the part of the police in acting in genuine cases, said that enough is enough and in one month’s time he would show what a perfect law and order system should be.

Soon after the cabinet meeting, the government started cracking its whip and the first the axe fell on Superintendent of Police of Kadapa district Harshavardhan Raju. He has been asked to report at the headquarters. Orders to suspend the Circle Inspector were also issued. Action against some more SPs is also on the cards.

As reported in Hans India on Tuesday, the issue of law and order and the role of police prominently figured in the cabinet meeting where several ministers raised the issue and complained that there was no change in the attitude of the police even after the alliance government had come topower.

The ministers expressed concern that the police were not controlling the “social media terror of YSRCP”.

They said the YSRCP activists continue to post most derogatory comments against the family members of TDP leaders, including the Chief Minister, Lokesh, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, his family members, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and MLAs like G Sireesha. They said Y S Sharmila and her mother Y S Vijayalakshmi were victims of this menace too.

It is learnt that even before the cabinet meeting began, the Chief Minister raised the issue and asked all to be proactive and keep him updated on the developments. Ministers said that even officers at the level of SPs were not taking their complaints seriously and were saying that it was part of freedom of speech and the laws are such that they are unable to take stern action. But it was the same officers who used to swoop on TDP social activists, arrest them, beat them and file false cased against them even if the posts were not derogatory, they said. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan endorsing their views said it was this behaviour of the police which made him react sharply in Pithapuram.

He said he suspects that there are some corrupt officers in the department. Unless the system is cleansed, it would bring a bad name to the government.

Naidu is said to have directed the DGP to review the postings of all officers, shift those who were close to YSRCP to non-focal positions and issue charge memos to those who were indulging in dereliction of duty. He said the policy of the government is not to be vindictive but that does not mean that they would be soft towards those who are negligent in their duties or act as agents of some leaders or parties.