CM giving top priority to health & education: Dy CM

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy said that the government has intended to provide quality medical care to poor people through 'Family Doctor programme'. Taking part in the formal launch of the programme held at Taduku village of Puttur mandal on Thursday, the Deputy CM called upon the people to make use of the programme. He stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been trying to develop health and education in a big way so that the people can lead a better life.

Towards this, thousands of crores have been spent and as part of it, introduced the family doctor programme as a pilot project on October 21, 2022 which became an instant success, he pointed out. Now the full-fledged programme has been launched by providing the mobile medical units and recruiting the required doctors to take the initiative forward, he stated.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the 39 mobile medical units allotted to the district, will go to 439 village health clinics twice every month. The dates of the vehicles' visit to each village will be announced in advance so that the people can make use of them. Medical services will be provided through telemedicine also.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM and the Collector have flagged off the mobile medical units. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Dr Prabhavathi, Dr C Hanumantha Rao, Tahsildar Rosaiah and others were present in the programme.