CM huddles with key leaders on manifesto

Visakhapatnam: Even as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy with his tightly-packed ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign, he is also focusing more on drafting the manifesto on the other side. After completing a 20-day-long hectic election campaign, Monday was declared as a ‘reserve’ day. However, not sparing even a single minute, the Chief Minister discussed various aspects with the party key leaders, including Rajya Sabha member and YSRCP North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

According to sources, the discussion mainly focused on drafting the much-awaited party’s manifesto.

During the meeting with the party leaders, the focus was also on the party’s strengths and lapses in each. With the Chief Minister paying bigger attention to North Andhra, the party leaders were given strict instructions not to miss any seat in the region.

After filing his nomination on April 25 at Pulivendula Assembly segment, the Chief Minister is likely to release the manifesto in a day or two.

In order to make the manifesto more effective and competitive which aims to cover all sections of people, it is said that the CM is taking extra care in drafting it.

While carrying out the bus yatra on one side, the Chief Minister is also laying emphasis on bringing out an 'appealing' manifesto by seeking inputs from the party leaders and political experts. As part of his Visakhapatnam tour, the Chief Minister handed over B forms to some of the candidates on Monday.