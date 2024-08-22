Live
- The Breakthrough Treatments at Star Hospitals’ Endoscopic Spine Centre!
- Zaheer Khan likely to take a mentorship role with Lucknow Super Giants
- YouTube Introduces AI Chatbot to Help Recover Hacked Channels
- Indian men and women’s cricket teams to tour England in 2025
- Congress Leaders Hold Protest at ED Office Demanding Accountability for National Wealth
- Master Applied Data Science with AI Machine Learning Course
- Kerala HC questions silence of Vijayan govt on Hema Committee report
- Sai Sudarshan returns to Surrey, Cheteshwar Pujara’s stint with Sussex ends
- Nitish Kumar asks officials to complete Muzaffarpur’s bypass road at earliest
- Tensions Escalate in Tirumalagiri as BRS and Congress Leaders Clash During Protest
Just In
CM interacts with food poisoning victims
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met children who have been getting treated at King George Hospital due to food poisoning.
Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met children who have been getting treated at King George Hospital due to food poisoning.
The children of the hostel operated by Parisuddhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust developed discomfort and started vomiting after consuming food at the hostel recently.
The Chief Minister interacted with the victims along with their parents in the hospital. Later, the CM spoke to the doctors and instructed them to give quality medical assistance to the children.
The doctors mentioned that the victims are out of danger and soon they will be discharged in a couple of days after complete recovery.
Meanwhile, organiser of the trust Kiran Kumar, operating the hostel in Kotavurtla mandal in Anakapalli district where three children died due to food poisoning and several others taken ill, was taken into custody.