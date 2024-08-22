CM interacts with food poisoning victims

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met children who have been getting treated at King George Hospital due to food poisoning.

The children of the hostel operated by Parisuddhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust developed discomfort and started vomiting after consuming food at the hostel recently.

The Chief Minister interacted with the victims along with their parents in the hospital. Later, the CM spoke to the doctors and instructed them to give quality medical assistance to the children.

The doctors mentioned that the victims are out of danger and soon they will be discharged in a couple of days after complete recovery.

Meanwhile, organiser of the trust Kiran Kumar, operating the hostel in Kotavurtla mandal in Anakapalli district where three children died due to food poisoning and several others taken ill, was taken into custody.