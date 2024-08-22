  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM interacts with food poisoning victims

CM interacts with food poisoning victims
x
Highlights

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met children who have been getting treated at King George Hospital due to food poisoning.

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met children who have been getting treated at King George Hospital due to food poisoning.

The children of the hostel operated by Parisuddhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust developed discomfort and started vomiting after consuming food at the hostel recently.

The Chief Minister interacted with the victims along with their parents in the hospital. Later, the CM spoke to the doctors and instructed them to give quality medical assistance to the children.

The doctors mentioned that the victims are out of danger and soon they will be discharged in a couple of days after complete recovery.

Meanwhile, organiser of the trust Kiran Kumar, operating the hostel in Kotavurtla mandal in Anakapalli district where three children died due to food poisoning and several others taken ill, was taken into custody.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X