CM invites Modi to re-launch capital works

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and expressed solidarity with the Union government in the fight against terrorism.

The Chief Minister met the Prime Minister on Friday to invite him for relaunching of capital development works in Amaravati on May 2. “I met with PM Modi in New Delhi and expressed solidarity with the Union government in the fight against terrorism. The horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left the nation anguished,” he said in a message posted on X.

The Chief Minister described the Pahalgam terrorist attack as a horrific incident which has left the nation anguished. He said no amount of condemnation is enough for such cowardly violence.

The Chief Minister said the AP government and the people of Andhra Pradesh stand united with the families of victims. He said, “We pledge our full support to Prime Minister Modi’s decisive leadership in safeguarding India’s security”.

Naidu revived the Amaravati city project - the new capital of Andhra Pradesh on the banks of the Krishna River - after returning to power in the state in 2024. The project remained stalled between 2019 and 2024. The Chief Minister aims to build a world-class, inclusive and modern urban hub inspired by global cities such as Amsterdam, Singapore and Tokyo.

Amaravati was designated as the new capital following Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014. The Amaravati Master Plan, crafted by UK-based firm Foster and Partners, envisions development over a 217.23 sq km area between Vijayawada and Guntur towns. The city is expected to create 1.5 million jobs, house 3.5 million people, and have a GDP of $35 billion by 2050.

Officials said the estimated budget for Amaravati's development works as determined in 2024 is about Rs 64,910 crore, with Phase-1 to be completed over the next three years. The Government of India has committed Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance and facilitated World Bank and Asian Development Bank support totalling $1.6 billion. The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is designing branding programmes to attract anchor investors and private sector participation. Public-private partnership projects are being promoted, with a special purpose vehicle envisioned to meet viability gap funding.