CM Jagan betrayed Dalits, alleges Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Senior Congress leader and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed the Dalit community in the State by withdrawing various schemes meant for their development.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the former Union Minister said that the YSRCP government either diverted the SC welfare funds are winded up various corporations set up for the upliftment of SCs.

Mohan said the attacks on SCs also increased and an innocent person like Kodi Kathi Srinu still languishing in jail clearly revealed that the present government is against Dalits.

Demanding the government to take steps for the immediate release of Srinu, he warned that the government will face consequences if Srinu continues to suffer in jail.

In this connection he said he recently visited Vizag airport and enquired with various officials and added that he was convinced that the attack on Jagan was a drama to get sympathy votes.

Turning his gun on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, he said Naidu too also did injustice to the people of Tirupati area.

The Congress leader charged that Naidu stood against Duggarajpatnam port development resulting in the much useful initiative remaining un-implemented. If the port development takes place it will facilitate development of Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts and also create employment to thousands of unemployed youth.

The Congress leader informed that PCC president YS Sharmila who is the first woman to hold the post, will be arriving in Tirupati on Sunday to address party leaders and activists of the erstwhile Chittoor district.

The meeting will also discuss the measures to be taken for strengthening of the party, he said and claimed that AP people are changing in favour of Congress which is going to come back to power soon.