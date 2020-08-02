CM Jagan crushed development in all 3 regions of AP: Yanamala Rama Krishnudu

Amaravati: Former Finance Minister and TDP senior leader Yanamala Rama Krishnudu launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP Government, saying that there was zero development in all the three regions including Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Coastal Andhra in the last 14 months, in a statement on Sunday.

Ramakrishnudu said it was like the devil quoting the scriptures when CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking of the development of all the three regions in the name of trifurcation of Capitals. The Chief Minister should explain why he could not usher in a single developmental project in any of these regions since coming to power in 2019.

The Opposition Leader in Council pointed out that MedTech Zone and FinTech Valley projects were destroyed in Visakhapatnam. Over Rs. 70,000 Cr Adani Data Centre has driven away from North Coastal Andhra. The same was the fate of Lulu Group's multi-crore project. The YSRCP rule has reduced the port city into a haven of land grabbers and property offenders with the ordinary public feeling greatly unsafe and insecure.

Ramakrishnudu said that even in Rayalaseema, the YSRCP gangsters used pistols to threaten the management of solar power plants. In Prakasam district, Rs. 25,000-Cr paper and pulp industry have gone back. From this, it was clear how Jagan Reddy was running a destructive but not a development regime. The CM was using 3 Capitals as a political gimmick for his selfish and personal agenda. Violence, demolitions and destruction were the foundation on which the Chief Minister was building his empire.

Stating that development was never a priority for YSRCP, Ramakrishnudu said if the ruling party leaders were honest, they would not have touched the PPAs nor would they have received warnings from the embassies of five countries. The YSRCP would not have suffered setbacks in courts for 70 times. For five years, the TDP strove hard to increase the potential and prestige of Visakhapatnam developed but all that was immersed in the Bay of Bengal in just 14 months.

Ramakrishnudu said over 139 companies came up in Amaravati Capital City area while thousands of jobs in those companies were gone now because of the decision of Jagan Reddy regime. While TDP constructed Rs. 64,000 cr worth irrigation projects in five years, the YSRCP spent just Rs. 4,000 cr without showing concrete results. There were no allegations of corruption in 10 lakh houses constructed during the TDP regime. Now, lots of scams came to surface in acquisition and levelling of lands and identification of beneficiaries.