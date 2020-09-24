CM Jagan Delhi visit for personal gain, not for State, flays TDP

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MPs visited New Delhi for personal gain, but not for the development of state, said the TDP senior leader and former minister Nakka Ananda Babu.



Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Anand Babu criticised the Chief Minister and his MPs for not making required efforts to get a better deal for the state in respect of projects and development.

Reacting to the recent farm Bills passed in Parliament, the TDP leader said, "Even the BJP alliance parties were criticising the Centre for enacting these laws. But the YSRCP MPs were praising and supporting it".

He strongly objected to the YSRCP MPs' attacks on the judiciary and constitutional institutions in Parliament. Though the ruling party has got 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha, it has failed to bring any pressure on the Centre to implement the bifurcation promises.

Anand Babu slammed the government for installing electricity meters to agricultural pump sets just for getting Rs 4,000 crore from the Centre. Many states were not opting for these funds since it would affect the interests of their farmers, he added.