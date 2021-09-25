CM Jagan giving top priority to Dalits, tribals: Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: Education minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and is giving priority to Dalit and tribal people along with women.

He participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the MPPs and MPTCs at Dornala, Tripurantakam, Yerragondapalem and Pullalacheruvu mandals on Friday.

The minister garlanded the statue of YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the bus stand of Peddaraveedu and participated in the oath-taking and victory celebrations meeting presided over by the YSRCP mandal president Palireddy Krishnareddy. The minister congratulated the 12 MPTCs and Bezawada Pedda Guravaiah for electing as the MPP. Speaking at the meeting, Suresh said that the Chief Minister is providing a welfare rule to the State following the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar. He said that Jagan is giving equal opportunity to all sections of society. He alleged the TDP tried to utilise the SCs for its politics, but the YSRCP government is giving the opportunity to them. He said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy had given priority to the women, but Jagan Mohan Reddy is making them a partner in all welfare schemes. He advised the elected public representatives to take inspiration from the Chief Minister, as he would be remembered as a brother to the sisters, uncle to the children in the hearts of poor people.

The irrigation department director Duggempudi Venkatareddy, ZPTC Yeruva Chalamareddy, senior YSRCP leaders Yeluru Venkata Narayana Reddy, Paluri Srinivasa Rao, Venna Pedda Polireddy, sarpanch Duggem Chennamma, and others participated in the programme.