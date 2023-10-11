Live
CM Jagan invited for Srisailam Dasara Mahotsavams
Srisailam (Nandyal): Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam is all set to celebrate Dasara Mahotsavams from October 15 to 20.
Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana accompanied by Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and Trust Board president Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli camp office on Tuesday and invited him for the festivities.
They gave invitation card and prasadam to the CM. Later Veda pundits blessed him with Veda Asirvachanam. Special CS Karikaka Vallavan, Commissioner of Endowments Satyanarayana and Srisailam temple Executive Officer Peddiraju and others were present on the occasion.
