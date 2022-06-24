CM Jagan lauds TTD's dry flower technology artefacts

Tirupati : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the dry flower technology-based artefacts of TTD including the Srivari portrait.

The TTD in association with Dr YSR Horticultural University is making artefacts including portraits, paperweights, key chains and photo frames of Sri Venkateswara and Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru portraits from the used flowers from TTD sub-temples.

This appreciation came from the Chief Minister during his visit to the Sri Vakulamatha temple for the Maha Samprokshanam fete where the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy presented him with the portrait of Sri Vakulamatha made with dry flowers. The TTD invested Rs 83 lakh for equipment and for training 359 women self-help group members at the training centre functioning in the Citrus Research Centre, SV Agriculture College here where so far 16,283 portraits, 150 paperweights, 539 key chains and 300 bookmarks, pendants were produced. Plans are afoot for constructing a permanent structure for the training centre.

The TTD launched the sale of these products on January 25 this year at Tirumala and also at all the local temples in Tirupati.

Maha Samprokshanam concludes: The Maha Samprokshanam, consecration of the newly-built Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda (hillock) near here came to an end with Purnahuthi, on Thursday.

Preceding the Purnahuti, Kumbha Aradhana and Pranaprathishta were performed by the priests at the anointed auspicious Kataka Lagnam between 7:30 am and 8:45 am amidst chanting of mantras from the Scriptures.

Later Akshatarohanam and Archaka Bahumanam, honouring the priests involved in the Maha Samprokshanam ceremonies which began on June 18 and concluded on Thursday, were held before allowing the devotees for darshan, marking the inauguration of the newly built shrine.