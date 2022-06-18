CM Jagan Mohan Reddy asks officials to speed up recruitment process

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday reviewed the implementation of job calendar in the state and directed the officials to prepare an action plan on job recruitments, which were specified in the job calendar and not yet filled.

During the meeting held at the camp office here, the Chief Minister said 39,654 posts were filled in 2021-22 and reminded that 1.26 lakh permanent jobs were created in the village and ward secretariats after the YSRCP coming to power. He said another 50,000 people were taken into the government by merging the RTC.

Jagan directed the officials to fill vacancies in Medical and Health department by the end of June, Associate Professor posts in the Higher Education department by September and APPSC posts by March and asked the officials to prepare an action plan in this regard. He said the state government has been spending a lot of money on Health and Education and there won't be much benefit if posts are not filled in these sectors. He said the recruitment of teaching posts in Higher Education department, including regular and contract jobs, should be transparent and effective and directed the officials to prepare plans in this regard.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare an action plan for the recruitment of police posts and said the recruitment should be done regularly as per the plan. The officials informed the Chief Minister that 39,654 posts were filled in 2021-22 of which 39,310 posts were in Medical and Health department.

They said 47,465 posts were notified of which 83.5 percent were filled in one year. They said 16.5 percent posts (about 8,000) are yet to be filled of which 1,198 posts are in Medical and Health department.

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy, Finance Special Chief Secretary S S Rawat, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Irrigation Principal Secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar, Health Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Social Welfare Secretary M M Naik, College Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy, Home Department Secretary Hareesh Kumar Gupta, GAD Secretary H Arun Kumar and other officials were present.