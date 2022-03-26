CM Jagan praises Budget for 'people's welfare' thrust

Vijayawada: Terming the state Budget 2022-23 as people's Budget, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that three years' performance had reflected in the mandate in local bodies.

Speaking in Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister said that a budget of Rs 2.56 lakh crore has been introduced for the year 2022-23 reflecting the election manifesto, which fulfils the aspirations of the public in both welfare and development. He stated that 95 per cent of the poll promises were fulfilled in three years, despite reduced revenue due to Covid-19, adding that the government stood by people at all times.

He revealed that those who voted for the TDP in the past are now with the government, as they have witnessed the corruption-free welfare governance and hence gave a huge mandate in the local body polls without falling for opposition's 'cheap politics'. He describes budget as people's welfare budget as well as farewell budget for TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. Going into the details, he said that in the current financial year, Rs 55,000 crore was credited through DBT (direct benefit transfer) and another Rs 17,305 crore was spent on Non-DBT schemes.

Later, the Chief Minister released the welfare calendar for the 2022-2023 fiscal, stressing that the government is implementing various schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of all sections of the society as per the schedule.