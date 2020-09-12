CM Jagan prioritising women uplift despite financial crunch: Roja

Amaavati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy prioritised women and child welfare and fulfilled every election promise made to women despite financial constraints and corona pandemic, said APIIC chairperson and YSRCP MLA RK Roja who hailed the Chief Minister for launching YSR Aasara scheme benefitting 88 lakh women of 8.7 lakh SHGs.



Addressing a press conference at APIIC office at Mangalagiri on Friday, the MLA said with a click of mouse by the Chief Minister, the first instalment towards reimbursement of outstanding loans of SHGs availed till April, 2019 has been released and Dwacra women are very happy in the state.

Roja said the Chief Minister is committed for women empowerment and that can be seen from the fact that he appointed a Dalit woman as the home minister and an ST woman as Deputy Chief Minister, allotted 50 per cent reservation to women in nominated posts and works and brought various schemes like YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Cheyutha, Zero Interest loans to benefit women community.

She said Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced various schemes in education sector from YSR Pre-primary schools, Amma Vodi, Midday meals with healthy diet menu, revamping of school infrastructure under Naadu-Nedu scheme, Jagananna Vidya deevena, Vasathi Deevena to fee reimbursement and provided employment opportunities by setting up skill development centres and bringing law for 75 per cent reservation to local people in industries.

Slamming Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for alleging irregularities in YSR Aasara scheme, Roja said Naidu cheated women in his five-year tenure and didn't introduce a single welfare scheme for women. It was Naidu who stalled the CBI from entering the state and it was Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who ordered a CBI probe into fire mishap at Antarvedi.

Meanwhile, YSRCP women leaders performed 'Palabishekam' to the statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy at the party central office marking the launch of YSR Aasara scheme. YSRCP leaders Vangapandu Usha and Naramalli Padmaja were among those present.