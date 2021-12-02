CM Jagan promises to redesign Pincha, Annamayya projects

Kadapa: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that in view of bitter experience during recent flash floods, the government had decided to redesign the Pincha and Annamayya projects located in the district.

Addressing a public meeting in Pulapattur village after visiting the flood victims on Thursday, he said that inflow of 3.20 lakh cusecs of water in to the Annamayya Project as against its original capacity of around 2.15 lakh cusecs led to the breach of Earth Dam of the project.

The Chief Minister said no one had imagined such heavy inflows from Pincha project reaching in to Annamayya project as this is the first time the government has tasted such bitter experience with the two projects. However, he said that government is keen on reconstructing both the projects in a manner that they can face any kind of flood situation in future.

He made a field visit to Pulapattur and Mandapalli villages in Rajampet constituency.

He said that 99 percent flood relief operations including compensation to victims had already been completed.

He urged the people who have not received the government aid to lodge complaint with details of losses at village secretariats as they can avails the help after verification.

During his field visit, he toured every house in Pulapattur village and consoled families of the deceased persons and flood victims taking shelter in relief camps.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the victims and enquired how they faced the situation during flash floods.

Victims turned emotional when they were recalling the nightmare, of November 19. At one moment the CM was seen visibly moved by their miserable situation.

The Chief minister also consoled a family which lost nine members who were swept away in Mandapalli village. He assured the people that government will ensure for all-round development of people. "I can't bring back your family members but will take every necessary step for the development of the families who lost the bread winners," he said.

The Chief Minister distributed house site pattas, gas stoves, essential commodities to the victims. Collector Vijaya Rama Raju explained crop, property losses to the Chief Minister. Earlier, the CM saw a photo exhibition organised by I and PR department in the village.

He said that government is keen on facilitating bank loans to the victims within 10 days in the interest of their livelihood.

The CM lauded the district administration for its timely response to meet intensity of the situation.

District In-charge minister A Suresh, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Rajampet MP YS Avinash Reddy, party MLAs, MLCs, district collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, joint collector M Goutami, Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg and others were present.