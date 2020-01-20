CM Jagan Reddy intervenes Chandrababu's speech and slams him for taking long time

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who intervened in Chandrababu Naidu's speech has alleged that the TDP chief is wasting the time of the house by speaking blatant lies leaving the actual subject aside. Mr Jagan slammed at Naidu to speak on the subject rather than speaking unnecessary things.

The chief minister said that Naidu doesn't want people to hear his stand on the three capitals hence he is speaking irrelevant things till the people hit their beds.

On this occasion, the speaker intervened and ordered Chandrababu Naidu to complete the speech in 10 minutes to which TDP has asked one hour time to speak on the bills introduced in the house.

"Five of the 21 MLAs currently in TDP have already spoken. Only seven of the 151 people from YRRCP have; it is no fair for TDP to ask for extra time, " Jagan asserted.