CM Jagan Reddy's meeting with the expert committee begins, all eyes on GN Rao's report

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has commenced meeting with the GN Rao Expert Panel on Amaravati capital city and other urban areas, just now at the camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The is expected to suggest the state government on decentralized development by dividing the Amaravati capital into three parts.

On the other hand, the farmers who gave lands for the construction of the Amaravati capital city have been continuing their protest against the idea of three capitals.