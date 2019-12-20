Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan Reddy's meeting with the expert committee begins, all eyes on GN Rao's report

CM Jagan Reddy
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has commenced meeting with the GN Rao Expert Panel on Amaravati capital city and other urban areas, just now at...

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has commenced meeting with the GN Rao Expert Panel on Amaravati capital city and other urban areas, just now at the camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

The is expected to suggest the state government on decentralized development by dividing the Amaravati capital into three parts.

On the other hand, the farmers who gave lands for the construction of the Amaravati capital city have been continuing their protest against the idea of three capitals.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top