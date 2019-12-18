CM Jagan Reviews Rythu Bharosa centres, advises officials to ensure supply of seeds to farmers

Amaravati: State government has been making all efforts to ensure in supplying quality seed to the farmers through the digital kiosks in the Rythu Bharosa centres across the state, explained the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a review meeting on Rythu Bharosa centres at his camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that transparency was maintained at the Rythu Bharosa centres to see that there was no corruption.

He said stringent action would be taken if graft was found at any of the centres. He directed the officials to follow strict standards in maintaining the quality of seed and fertilizers at the godowns.

The Chief Minister directed the agriculture and veterinary staff at the village secretariats to work from the Rythu Bharosa centres and to disburse agriculture insurance from the centres. He asked the officials to display the list of minimum support price declared by the government for various agricultural products at the Rythu Bharosa Centres.

The Chief Minister said digital information regarding the irrigation facilities at the centres and to et to set up weather stations there for the benefit of farmers. The officials were also directed to provide e-cropping and intermittent internet facilities at the centres. He said insurance policy for animals should be provided and to take up irrigation agreements for the lessee farmers in the centres.