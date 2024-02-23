CM Jagan to distribute housing plots today

Ongole: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute more than 21,000 housing plots to the beneficiaries on Friday and fulfil the promise made by the local MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

The SERP CEO A MD Imtiaz, coordinator of the chief minister’s programmes and MLC Talasila Raghuram, collector AS Dinesh Kumar, SP P Parameswara Reddy, JC R Gopala Krishna, Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others inspected the arrangements for programme at Agraharam in Ongole on Thursday afternoon.

Collector said that the government will also support the construction of houses, and provide schools, Anganwadi centres, primary health centres, burial grounds etc., along with the infrastructure in the township.

SP Parameswara Reddy informed that foolproof arrangements are being made for Chief Minister’s visit and causing no inconvenience to the VIPs and common public. Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that they have completed registration of plots to 70 per cent of beneficiaries, and assured that all eligible beneficiaries will receive lands.

He informed that along with the distribution of the housing plots, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for water scheme works with a budget of Rs 335 crore. He advised all the beneficiaries to attend the programme and make it a grand success.