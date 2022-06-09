  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan to inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple today

CM Jagan to inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple today
x

Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on Wednesday, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Thursday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on Thursday.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on Thursday. He will reach the temple at 9.43 am and participate in the installation of the idol (vigraha pratista) and maha samprokshana programme and stay in the temple till 10.15 am. He will return to the residence by road at 10.28 am.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police visited the temple and held a meeting with the temple authorities and reviewed security arrangements. He directed the police officials to step up security along the roadside. The officials were ordered to take steps to avoid any untoward incidents and step up vigilance on suspects.

Guntur district additional SP Anil Kumar, DSP Seetharamaiah, traffic DSP VV Ramana Kumar were among those present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X