CM Jagan to inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati on Thursday. He will reach the temple at 9.43 am and participate in the installation of the idol (vigraha pratista) and maha samprokshana programme and stay in the temple till 10.15 am. He will return to the residence by road at 10.28 am.

Guntur district Superintendent of Police visited the temple and held a meeting with the temple authorities and reviewed security arrangements. He directed the police officials to step up security along the roadside. The officials were ordered to take steps to avoid any untoward incidents and step up vigilance on suspects.

Guntur district additional SP Anil Kumar, DSP Seetharamaiah, traffic DSP VV Ramana Kumar were among those present.