CM Jagan to open TCL's new mfg facility near Tirupati today

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility of China-based TV and consumer electronics maker TCL Electronics at Vikruthamala of Yerpedu mandal near Tirupati on Thursday.

An MoU for the setting up of the 139-acre facility with an expected expenditure of Rs 15.3 billion was signed in 2018 itself enabling TCL to contribute towards the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India.

TCL India General Manager Abell Jiang told The Hans India that the factory has just started operations. The main goal of this year is to build supply chain capacity, production capacity and customer delivery capacity, so that the company can move from the construction stage to the stable operation stage.

"Under the Make in India plan proposed by PM Narendra Modi government, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) chose to invest in India in 2018 to develop the display industry. TCL CSOT is engaged in the manufacturing of TV and phone panels in India. During the phase-I construction, we reserved the land for phase II and the land for suppliers. When the market time is suitable, we will choose the opportunity to start the construction of the second phase," explained Abell.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of the TCL group, TCL CSOT has always adhered to TCL's overseas strategic concept. India is a populous country with a huge consumer market. They chose India and in particularly AP due to potential market port and favourable investment environment in the State. They felt that AP has an edge over other areas of the country, they felt. He said AP is an ideal option to take on the global display market as the panel industry is characterized by capital-intensive, technology-intensive and personnel intensive, requiring good infrastructure, convenient ports and a large number of engineers with professional skills.

On the premise of introducing capital and technology, AP meets this requirement. If there is good investment policy support, many panel enterprises or suppliers will choose AP as the first destination for investment, he said.

When asked about the secret behind growing into one of the best-selling brands in global markets for LED and white good category products, Abell said, "For us customer is the core. Providing excellent products with best prices and services to our customers has been our focus area," he said. "Making good strategic decisions, excellent strategic execution ability, excellent cost control, efficient enterprise operations are the key to our success," he added. Abell said that they will always put the quality of products in the first place as good products will bring customers and they will create value for the company again. "By offering excellent products, we want to have an open attitude to serve all customers. However, being a B to B company, we do not sell directly to the end consumer," he said. The TCL India General Manager said that as a panel company, TCL CSOT is leading the world with strong R&D capabilities in TV, mobile phone, NB and vehicular products. The company just launched the ultra-low frequency stroboscopic, ultra-narrow frame and low-power watch panel worldwide.

"In AP, we created the fastest plant construction during which we received a lot of help from all walks of life and more than 5000 jobs will be created when we reach full production," he revealed. So far, 84 Chinese staff are employed along with 210 Indian staff, 150 technicians and 630 operators.