CM Jagan to take part in Vana Mahotsavam at AIIMS on August 5

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Vana Mahotsavam-2021, also kown as Jagananna Pachatoranam, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on August 5. He will plant saplings on the occasion.

District Collector Vivek Yadav directed officials to make arrangements in a big way for the event.

He along with Guntur urban SP Arif Hafeez, the Revenue and Forest departments officials visited AIIMS and examined the premises.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to conduct Vana Mahostavam across the State on August 5. He inspected the venue proposed for dais and vehicle parking. He instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements where the CM would plant the sapling. He made suggestions to the officials for the function which will also be attended by ministers, MLAs and other people's representatives and students. He said that they will plant the saplings both sides of the AIIMS Road. He said they will entrust the responsibility of the protecting the plants to the local people. He said that they will give caps, T shirts to the AIIMS doctors, nurses, NSS, NCC cadets and ward volunteers. The Collector said that they will conduct the programme in a big way and make it a grand success.

Guntur Urban SP Arif Hafeez, ASP Eswara Rao, DFO Ramachandra Rao, Mangalagiri-Tadepalli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Niranjan Reddy, Guntur RDO Bhaskara Reddy were present on the occasion.