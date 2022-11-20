  • Menu
CM Jagan to tour Srikakulam on Nov 23

Minister for revenue D Prasada Rao speaking at review meeting in Srikakulam on Saturday

Srikakulam: The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to tour Srikakulam on November 23.

He will distribute land pattas to farmers under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu-Raksha scheme. Minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao reviewed arrangements for the CM's visit with district collector Shrikesh B Lathakar, SP G R Radhika and other concerned officials at collectorate on Saturday.

The CM will address public meeting at government degree college grounds at Narasannapeta.

After public meeting the CM will distribute land pattas to farmers under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu-Raksha scheme.

