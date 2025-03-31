CM launches P4 initiative to achieve zero-poverty

Vijayawada: The state government on Sunday launched the P4 programme, a transformative initiative aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu compared this initiative to his vision of developing Hyderabad’s HiTec City, which propelled the city onto the global stage. He expressed confidence that P4, launched on Ugadi, would make Andhra Pradesh poverty-free and a national role model.

Reflecting on his mentorship under TDP founder and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Naidu credited NTR for shaping him into a strong leader. He stated that the overwhelming mandate for the NDA alliance inspired the P4 initiative, calling it a “Sanjeevini” for the Telugu community.

Naidu emphasized that government welfare schemes alone cannot eliminate poverty, necessitating the P4 concept. In Phase-I, 20 lakh beneficiaries have been identified under two guiding slogans: ‘Margadarsi’ and ‘Bangaru Kutumbam.’

He introduced two families on stage as initial beneficiaries—Narsimha from Mangalagiri and Emanuel, a construction worker—highlighting the importance of support and mentorship.

Citing an example, he recalled how scientist Siva Subramaniam Iyer mentored APJ Abdul Kalam despite social barriers, profoundly shaping his future. Similarly, he noted that Dr B R Ambedkar’s transformation was influenced by his Marathi Brahmin teacher Krishnaji Keshav Ambedkar and the Maharajah of Baroda, Sayaji Rao III.

P4 aims to bridge the gap between the wealthy and underprivileged, offering new hope to two million 'Golden Families.' The initiative aligns with the 'Swarnandhra@2047 Vision Document,' envisioning Andhra Pradesh as a $2.4 trillion economy. A key pillar of this vision is poverty eradication within five years.

Naidu pointed out that many successful individuals, such as businessman Krishna Reddy, wish to give back to society but lack structured avenues. The ‘Zero Poverty - P4’ programme channels this goodwill effectively.

Under this initiative, financially privileged families (Margadarsi) will adopt underprivileged families (Golden Families), offering mentorship and financial aid. The platform leverages ‘Bhashini’ language services, developed by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Government of India, for seamless communication and translation support. Naidu expressed optimism that P-4 would create a sustainable model for poverty eradication, fostering an inclusive and prosperous Andhra Pradesh.