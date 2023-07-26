CM lays foundation for food processing plants

Live
Just In
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of 11 food processing plants at an investment of Rs 1,719 crore, on a virtual mode from his camp office in Tadepalli, by pressing a button on Tuesday.
Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of 11 food processing plants at an investment of Rs 1,719 crore, on a virtual mode from his camp office in Tadepalli, by pressing a button on Tuesday.
District Collector M Gautami, Ecology Director Malla Reddy, Agriculture JD Umamaheshwaramma, horticulture office Raghunath Reddy, APMIP PD Feroz Khan, Fisheries DD Shantha, Industries GM Nagaraj and Food processing in-charge Peter Simon and Agri Advisory board members
Attended the virtual programme from Anantapur.
