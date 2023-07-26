CM lays foundation for food processing plants

Anantapur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of 11 food processing plants at an investment of Rs 1,719 crore, on a virtual mode from his camp office in Tadepalli, by pressing a button on Tuesday.

District Collector M Gautami, Ecology Director Malla Reddy, Agriculture JD Umamaheshwaramma, horticulture office Raghunath Reddy, APMIP PD Feroz Khan, Fisheries DD Shantha, Industries GM Nagaraj and Food processing in-charge Peter Simon and Agri Advisory board members

Attended the virtual programme from Anantapur.