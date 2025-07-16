CM meets Amit Shah, lists out financial needs

New Delhi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss critical state projects and pressing financial matters. During their meeting, the CM conveyed his appreciation to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Central Government for appointing senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa.

The Chief Minister briefed the Home Minister on the state's need for financial support for various development programs and ongoing projects. He also expressed gratitude for the Centre's assistance during the state's challenging period over the past year. However, he underscored that Andhra Pradesh continues to face a severe shortage of financial resources and urged the Centre for further support.

Chief Minister Naidu informed Amit Shah that the 16th Finance Commission has been requested to consider the financial losses incurred by Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation when allocating funds. He also raised the crucial issue of the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project, vital for supplying water to drought-affected areas. The Chief Minister explained that this interlinking project proposes to divert 200 TMC ft of floodwater from Polavaram to the Banakacherla regulator in Kurnool district, which would significantly benefit the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

CM Naidu further clarified to Amit Shah that even after meeting the needs of upper and lower riparian states, surplus water from the Godavari River consistently flows for approximately 90 to 120 days annually. He stressed that, as the last state on the river's course, Andhra Pradesh has the rightful claim to fully utilise this surplus Godavari water.

Earlier in the day, NITI Aayog Member V.K. Saraswat met with the Chief Minister at his Delhi residence. Their discussion centered on establishing aerospace and defense industries in Andhra Pradesh. CM Naidu informed Saraswat that the government plans to set up defense industries in the Rayalaseema region, and they discussed the region's suitability for such ventures and the steps needed to attract investments.

Later, Delhi Metro Rail Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar also met with the Chief Minister. They held discussions regarding cooperation for the construction of metro projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, aiming to enhance urban public transportation in the state's key cities.