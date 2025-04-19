  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM, Ministers extend birthday greetings to Minister Parthasarathi

CM, Ministers extend birthday greetings to Minister Parthasarathi
x
Highlights

The State government is committed to construct houses for all the shelterless, assured Minister for Housing K Parthasarathi.

Vijayawada: The State government is committed to construct houses for all the shelterless, assured Minister for Housing K Parthasarathi.

The newly appointed Housing Managing Director, M Sivaprasad, met the Minister at his camp office here on Friday and extended birthday greetings to him.

The Minister said housing construction targets should be achieved by June. When the MD explained to the Minister about the progress of Housing activity, the Minister expressed satisfaction.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and other officials extended birthday greetings to Minister Parthasarathi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick