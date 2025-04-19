Live
CM, Ministers extend birthday greetings to Minister Parthasarathi
Highlights
The State government is committed to construct houses for all the shelterless, assured Minister for Housing K Parthasarathi.
Vijayawada: The State government is committed to construct houses for all the shelterless, assured Minister for Housing K Parthasarathi.
The newly appointed Housing Managing Director, M Sivaprasad, met the Minister at his camp office here on Friday and extended birthday greetings to him.
The Minister said housing construction targets should be achieved by June. When the MD explained to the Minister about the progress of Housing activity, the Minister expressed satisfaction.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and Ministers, MLAs and MLCs, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain and other officials extended birthday greetings to Minister Parthasarathi.
