CM mulls field visits in November to assess welfare delivery in state

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that he will begin field visits across the state from November to assess the on-ground implementation of government schemes and welfare programmes. Warning the people that some political parties are attempting to exploit state issues for political gain, he urged the citizens to remain vigilant.

The Chief Minister conducted a review at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre in the Secretariat on citizen satisfaction with government services. He said the government would conduct a detailed assessment through data-driven auditing to ensure that benefits were reaching every eligible citizen.

Naidu said his administration was committed to “good governance aligned with people’s aspirations” and to implementing sustainable, transparent policies. Under the One Government–One Citizen framework, the performance of ministers, secretaries and District Collectors will be evaluated in the first week of November.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed feedback from citizens collected under the Super GST–Super Savings programme launched on September 22. He directed the officials to intensify awareness in tribal regions about the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms, including lower taxes on essential commodities.

He also suggested publicizing the impact of tax reductions through cinema slides.

Naidu instructed the officials to ensure that information reported from departments matched field realities and to strengthen coordination through the Incident Management System for swift relief during emergencies. He further advised officials not to inconvenience motorists in the name of traffic challans.

The Chief Minister alleged that certain political parties were attempting to incite unrest by spreading misinformation about government initiatives. He cited the example of false claims regarding medical colleges being built under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, clarifying that the move would provide more medical seats for poor students and quality healthcare to poor people.

Naidu also referred to recent incidents, including an attempt to burn an Ambedkar statue, which he said was part of a conspiracy to provoke public anger. He stated that such plots had been exposed through technology-based surveillance. The Chief Minister added that the government had received alerts about attempts to manufacture spurious liquor to malign the administration.

Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy along with officials from various departments attended the meeting.