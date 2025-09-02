CM Naidu an inspiration for future generations: MLA Daggubati

Anantapur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will remain an enduring inspiration for future generations on how a Chief Minister should lead, said Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad.

Celebrations were held at the R&B Guest House in Anantapur to mark the 30th anniversary of Chandrababu Naidu assuming office as Chief Minister.

The event was attended by In-charge Minister TG Bharat, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, BC Welfare Minister Savitha, CM Programmes Coordinator Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, Anantapur Parliamentary Observer Kovelamudi Nani, and several MLAs.

The leaders celebrated the milestone with a cake-cutting ceremony, expressing pride in Chandrababu’s continued service to the State at the age of 75.

Speaking at the event, MLA Daggubati hailed Chandrababu as a visionary who has revolutionized governance by bringing administration to the people and championing innovation and technology in education.

“He enabled students from poor households to access technical education and laid the foundation for AP’s development over three decades,” he said.

He credited Chandrababu with transforming Hyderabad into an international city and now developing Amaravati into a globally admired capital.

“Despite political and economic crises, he led with resilience and created a unique legacy as chief minister,” he added.

MLA Daggubati expressed pride in working under Chandrababu’s leadership and said his current role as an MLA was made possible because of the Naidu’s guidance. He concluded by affirming that the state will reach new heights under Chandrababu’s continued leadership.