CM Naidu congratulates Aviation Minister on being named ‘Young Global Leader’

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday congratulated Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on being named as ‘Young Global Leader’ for 2025 by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Naidu, who is currently on a private visit to Europe, said in a post on ‘X’ that this “prestigious recognition” for the aviation minister is a proud moment for India. “Congratulations to Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on being named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for 2025. This prestigious recognition is a proud moment for our country, especially for the Telugu community,” said the CM.

He further noted that Ram Mohan Naidu’s dedication to public service continues to inspire the youth of the nation. “Wishing you continued success as you strive for the progress of our state and the nation, and elevate India’s voice on the global stage,” the CM added.