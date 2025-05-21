CM Naidu for Delhi tomorrow

  • Menu
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a three-day visit to New Delhi from Thursday, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister will leave for New Delhi on May 22. He will meet several Union ministers the next day. He is expected to discuss the issues related to the state with the Union ministers.

"He is also scheduled to meet with several industrialists regarding investments in the state," the statement said. These meetings are aimed at attracting more investments into the state.

On May 24, the Chief Minister will participate in Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held at Bharat Mandapam at 9.30 am. Following these engagements, the TDP supremo will return to the state on May 24.

