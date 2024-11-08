CM Naidu inaugurates Rs 38 cr power substation in V Kota

V Kota (Chittoor district): Giving a significant boost to the power infrastructure of the region, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated a 132/33 kV power substation and associated transmission line works at V Kota of Palamaner constituency in Chittoor district on Thursday.

The project, valued at Rs 38 crore, is expected to greatly benefit the rural and agricultural sectors by enhancing electricity supply.

During the inauguration, Chittoor dDistrict Collector Sumit Kumar highlighted the importance of the project, describing it as a positive development for the area. In V Kota, Collector Kumar and Palamaner MLA N Amaranath Reddy unveiled the inauguration plaque, officially marking the beginning of the substation’s operations.

In his remarks, the Collector explained that the new substation, located in Thotakanuma village of V Kota mandal, would improve power distribution across V Kota and Baireddipalle in Palamaner constituency and Santhipuram in Kuppam constituency. This facility will benefit nearly 46,000 residents, with two transformers of 31.5 MVA capacity each installed to ensure a steady supply of electricity. Additionally, it is expected to resolve voltage fluctuations, reduce power transmission losses and enable nine hours of continuous power supply during the day for agricultural needs.

Palamaner MLA Amaranath Reddy praised the Chief Minister’s vision, noting that Naidu had approved several substations, including a 132 kV substation in V Kota, back in 2018.

He added that with enhanced connectivity through the expressway passing through Baireddipalle, linking Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the area is poised to attract more investments, alleviating previous power issues caused by high and low voltage fluctuations.

The event saw attendance from key officials, including SE Operation Ismail, Palamaner RDO Bhavani, EE Srinivas Murthy, AP Transco EE Chandrasekhar, O&M EE Chinnappa Shekar, AD Ganesh Reddy, Tahsildar Parvati and other local leaders and community representatives.