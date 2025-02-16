CM Naidu launches Swachh Andhra drive

Kandukur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the public to prioritise cleanliness in their homes, villages, and across the state to achieve Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra—a clean and golden state.

Addressing a public meeting, Naidu announced that the third Saturday of every month has been designated for this initiative, encouraging widespread participation. “I am here to join you in Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra. Everyone should prioritise this programme. Our homes, villages, and state must be clean,” he said, adding that dedicating one day to this effort will significantly contribute to a cleaner environment.

The Chief Minister highlighted that a clean environment fosters good thoughts and positivity, creating a better atmosphere for work and progress. He stated that each monthly Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra initiative will follow a specific theme. A total of 12 themes have been selected for the 12 months of the year, with February’s theme being “Source–Resource.”

Naidu noted that approximately 85 tonnes of waste accumulate across towns in the state, and he has directed the Municipal Department to clear it by October 2. He also emphasised the government's commitment to recycling waste and converting garbage into valuable resources, among other sustainability initiatives. The CM also discussed the government’s broader priorities and how the NDA-led administration is working towards achieving the goals set for Swarnandhra Pradesh by 2047.

He remarked that his government inherited a negative ecosystem from the previous administration and is now focused on restoring damaged systems while ushering in good governance through micromanagement. With support from the Centre, the state has successfully moved out of a critical phase, he noted.

Emphasising the need for youth to adopt advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Naidu criticised the opposition for ridiculing his vision of integrating technology with governance. He recalled facing similar skepticism in the past when he advocated for IT development, which has now yielded visible results.

He also referenced WhatsApp governance, highlighting its role in improving public services. Reiterating his Vision 2047, Naidu called upon the people to recognise its significance and actively contribute towards its realisation.