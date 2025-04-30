CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of the tragic wall collapse incident at Simhachalam temple happened during the 'Nijarupa darshan' organised on Wednesday that claimed devotees' lives and left others injured, the Andhra Pradesh government initiated swift measures to provide relief for the families of the victims.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced Rs.25 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased families each and Rs.3 lakh compensation for the injured who are undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level teleconference with senior officials and ministers to review the situation and devise immediate measures to reach out to the victims and their families.

Ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Vangalapudi Anitha, Anagani Satyaprasad, Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Simhachalam Devasthanam Chairman Ashok Gajapathi Raju were part of the meeting.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Chief Minister reviewed the causes that led to the accident and assessed medical assistance being provided to the injured through discussions involving district officials.

Also, Naidu ordered a probe into the incident by constituting a three-member committee.

To support the affected families, the government also decided to offer employment opportunities under the outsourcing system in temples managed by the Endowments Department.