CM Naidu pitches AP as India’s quantum capital

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday set out an ambitious vision to position the state at the forefront of India’s incipient quantum technology race, outlining plans to build a large-scale talent pipeline, attract global investment, and anchor advanced research and manufacturing facilities in Amaravati with an eye on global needs down the line.

Delivering the “Quantum Talk by CBN” at an event here, Naidu formally launched what is billed by the State as “the world’s largest quantum skilling programme”, conducted in partnership with global technology firms and academic institutions, including Wipro, Qubitech, IBM and WISER (Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship & Research).

Addressing virtually thousands of students, the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh was aiming to build on the success achieved in information technology by taking an early lead in quantum computing. “Twenty-five years ago, we embraced the IT revolution and created a global workforce. Today, we are presenting a vision for quantum,” Naidu said, while describing Amaravati as India’s future “Quantum Valley”, comparable to the role of the Silicon Valley in America in the digital age.

Under the programme, the State plans to train up to one million professionals in quantum-related domains over time, including specialists in quantum mechanics, algorithms, software, hardware, and advanced research.

Officials said more than 50,000 students registered within days of the programme’s announcement, underscoring growing interest in deep-tech careers. Women account for over half of the enrolments, reflecting the initiative’s emphasis on gendersensitivity.Naidu said the government was building a full-stack ecosystem around the Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre, encompassing skilling, research, startups, and manufacturing. He announced that quantum computing devices would be produced in the State within the next two years and said Andhra Pradesh would not merely consume advanced technologies but also export them globally.

The Chief Minister linked the push for quantum computing to broader economic planning, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a multi-cluster innovation hub, with Amaravati standing out as a knowledge and quantum economy, Visakhapatnam as a data centre and subsea cable hub, Tirupati as a space technology centre, and Anantapur and Kadapa as electronics and aerospace manufacturing bases. These clusters, he said, would align with industrial corridors connecting Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam.

Naidu highlighted the potential commercial impact of quantum technologies across sectors such as healthcare, materials science, energy, agriculture, finance, and climate modelling, arguing that breakthroughs in computing speed and accuracy could reshape global industries. “The next revolution will be driven by quantum, alongside AI and advanced computing,” he said.

In a symbolic move to underline the State’s research ambitions, Naidu reiterated the previous official announcement of a Rs 100 crore incentive for any Andhra Pradesh researcher who wins a Nobel Prize, including in quantum science.

Industry leaders and academic heads from IIT Madras, IIT Tirupati, and the Union government’s Department of Science and Technology attended the event, which officials said marked the first time globally that a Chief Minister personally delivered a structured lecture on quantum technologies.

Framing the initiative within India’s broader growth trajectory, Naidu said policy choices, public-private collaboration, and first-mover advantage would determine leadership in the quantum era. “Andhra Pradesh will lead in this revolution,” he said. “We will not follow.”