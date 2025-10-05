CM Naidu reviews on Srisailam temple, says it will be developed with enhanced facilities

In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened with officials from the Endowment and Forest Departments to discuss the comprehensive development of the Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam. Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

The discussion focused on enhancing the temple's facilities, as it attracts millions of devotees each year, positioning it as a significant divine site with both a Jyotirlingam and a Shakti Peetham. The Chief Minister directed that Srisailam be developed similarly to Tirumala, with an emphasis on transforming it into a spiritual and environmentally friendly tourist destination.

To further support these ambitions, it was proposed that the Centre allocate 2,000 hectares of land to the Endowments Department dedicated to temple development. Additionally, plans were laid out to improve national highway connectivity to Srisailam and explore potential developments for the nearby tiger sanctuary.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan underscored the urgent need for comprehensive improvement of the temple facilities to accommodate the growing influx of devotees, particularly from other states. He suggested assessing facilities in other renowned temples, such as Sabarimala, to inform the enhancement of Srisailam.