CM Naidu to visit Kuppam on June 25 & 26

Chittoor : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit his constituency Kuppam for two days on June 25 and 26. This will be his first visit after becoming the Chief Minister for the fourth time by winning from Kuppam constituency for the record eighth time consecutively. In view of the visit, district collector Sagili Shan Mohan reviewed the arrangements with the officials in Chittoor on Saturday which was attended by SP Manikanta Chandolu, joint collector P Srinivasulu, DRO B Pullaiah, DWMA project director N Rajasekhar among others.

The collector said that all the officials who were drafted for duties for the CM’s visit have to work efficiently to make it a grand success. There should not be any lapses and the police department has to make foolproof security arrangements. R&B officials have to look after barricading at the helipad in PES medical college.

Water packets and butter milk are to be provided for people. There should be uninterrupted power supply during the two days. Shan Mohan told the officials to get ready with progress reports of their departments while the district level comprehensive report has to be prepared by the chief planning officer. SP Manikanta said that all steps are being taken to provide tight security during the CM visit.

According to the tentative schedule, the CM will arrive at the helipad in PES Medical College in Kuppam on June 25 at 12.30 pm. He will inaugurate Anna canteen at 1 pm and address a public meeting between 1.30 pm to 3 pm.

During the day he will also hold a review meeting with district and constituency officials and conduct constituency and coordination committee meetings at the R&B guest house.

On the second day, he will spare time for Chittoor district leaders and other cadres. Naidu will receive public grievances also before visiting the HNSS canal. He will depart from the helipad at 4.30 pm. Meanwhile, the modernisation works at the R&B guest house are going on in full swing.