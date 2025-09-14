CM Naidu urges SPs to focus on public safety

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday affirmed that maintaining law and order is his priority as it is key to attracting investments and boosting the state's growth rate. Addressing a meeting with newly transferred District Superintendents of Police (SPs), Naidu instructed them to refrain from tolerating crimes committed with political motives and to utilise technology for better investigation.

Naidu urged the SPs to adapt to the changing nature of crimes and criminals by staying updated.

He stressed that instilling fear in criminals is the best way to reduce crime, citing the example of how he brought an end to rowdyism in Vijayawada, which also helped Hyderabad become the brand it is today.

The Chief Minister asked police officers to take up the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy as a case study. "A brutal murder was first called a heart attack, then a murder, and later was blamed on me," he said. He highlighted the numerous twists and turns in the case, calling it an "unprecedented" case study for police officials.

Naidu also brought up the recent death of a political worker named Singaiah, who was run over by a car belonging to a party leader. "The incident was initially hidden from the police, and when it was exposed, the same party leaders manipulated the victim's family to speak against the government," he said. "You have to understand their criminal politics."

The Chief Minister advised the police to utilise technology to the hilt in investigations.

Naidu suggested a four-point strategy for police officials: React, Reach, Respond, and Result. React immediately to any serious incident and do not leave it to junior staff. Reach the crime scene quickly to collect evidence and take necessary investigative steps. Respond to misinformation and fake news on social media by taking strict action against those spreading it. Work towards a quick Result in every case.

Naidu instructed the SPs to be friendly with the public, while instilling fear in anti-social elements and controlling "social media psychos" who engage in character assassination. He emphasised that the alliance government's policy is to punish offenders, regardless of their political affiliation.

The Chief Minister warned against political parties’ attempts to create unrest under the guise of protests. "I am not against protests, but I will not tolerate any illegal activities," he asserted.

"I have chosen you after a long process, considering all factors. Now, prove yourselves and deliver the best performance," he exhorted the SPs.