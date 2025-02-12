CM Naidu wants roads to be pot-hole free

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to ensure that no pothole-ridden roads exist anywhere in the state. He said that his government has significantly improved road infrastructure, making them more visually appealing.

Speaking at a meeting of ministers and secretaries on Tuesday, the Chief Minister responded to a presentation by roads and buildings (R&B) department principal secretary Kanthilal Dande stating that potholes should not be visible even on national highways. He also emphasised that maintaining roads efficiently is just as important as repairing or constructing them. The CM insisted that all current road construction projects should be completed within four years. Additionally, he said that potholes should not be seen even in urban areas.

R&B principal secretary Kanthilal Dande assured that all roads under the department will be made pothole-free by the end of February. Out of the total target of 20,059 km, 14,168 km roads were already repaired and made pothole-free by January-end. The remaining roads will be completed in February.