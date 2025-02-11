Live
CM ordered to improve performance of all depts, says Kolusu Parthasarathy
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy disclosed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mandated enhancements in the performance of all departments in relation to the Swarnandhra 2047 initiative.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy disclosed that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mandated enhancements in the performance of all departments in relation to the Swarnandhra 2047 initiative. This directive was revealed following a meeting attended by ministers and departmental secretaries, chaired by the CM at the Secretariat.
In a press briefing, Minister Parthasarathy highlighted that the CM emphasised the importance of public representatives treating citizens with respect and called for an overhaul of the complaints handling system.
"Challenges are increasingly surfacing within the municipal, home, and revenue departments. The Chief Minister has urged that special focus be given to the distribution of pensions, canteen operations, and grain purchases," he stated.
Additionally, Chief Minister Naidu instructed the state to keep a close watch on 50 key projects, akin to the approach taken by the central government through its project management group. Parthasarathy also announced plans to expand the Manamitra WhatsApp services, with a vision to eventually provide all departmental services via WhatsApp.
"In this endeavour, we will also be initiating voice-enabled services through WhatsApp governance," he added.