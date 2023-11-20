  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM orders probe: Visakha fishing harbour fire mishap

CM orders probe: Visakha fishing harbour fire mishap
x
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the fire accident at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and ordered an inquiry into the mishap.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the fire accident at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and ordered an inquiry into the mishap.

The Chief Minister directed Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju to visit the accident site and directed the officials to extend necessary financial support to the fishermen who lost their boats in the mishap

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X