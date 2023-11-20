Live
CM orders probe: Visakha fishing harbour fire mishap
Highlights
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the fire accident at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and ordered an inquiry into the mishap.
The Chief Minister directed Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju to visit the accident site and directed the officials to extend necessary financial support to the fishermen who lost their boats in the mishap
