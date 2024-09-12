CM pats Parthasarathy

Eluru : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who visited the district on Wednesday to inspect the flood damage in Eluru district, in his speech congratulated Minister of Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy for the effective management of the flood relief programmes.

The CM praised Parthasarathy for alerting the district administration about the prevention of flood damage in Eluru district, inspecting the streams overflowing in Nuzvid constituency, visiting the flood affected people, understanding their problems and advising the authorities to solve them on the one hand, participating in relief programmes for the flood victims in Vijayawada on the other as a tireless leader and a very responsible public servant.

The CM said that the role of Minister Parthasarathy was key in the prevention of flood damage in Eluru district.