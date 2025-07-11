CM pays homage to Sri Sathya Sai at Prashanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu visited the Maha Samadhi of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi and paid respects to the spiritual icon. The visit followed his participation in a Mega Parent-Teachers Meeting in Kothacheruvu.

At Prasanthi Nilayam, the CM was accompanied by Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as they jointly offered prayers at the Samadhi of the revered spiritual leader.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and state IT and education minister Nara Lokesh conducted a review meeting on the upcoming Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations, scheduled for November. They held discussions with Sri Sathya Sai Central trust member R J Ratnakar and other senior officials regarding the arrangements and preparations for the grand event. On this occasion, he also held a meeting with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Puttaparthi for various official programs. Chandrababu brought to his attention several agriculture-related challenges in the state, especially the issues concerning mango farmers and other crop growers.

He urged the Union minister to ensure adequate Central support to help farmers overcome the current crisis and to strengthen the agriculture sector in Andhra Pradesh.