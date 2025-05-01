CM promises support for RDT amid FCRA concerns

Amaravathi: MLAs from the erstwhile Anantapur district have urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take immediate steps to resolve the ongoing Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) issue affecting the Rural Development Trust (RDT). The organisation, which has been instrumental in providing healthcare and development services in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has seen its foreign funding halted due to the cancellation of its FCRA registration by the Central government.

MLAs Kalva Srinivasulu, Paritala Sunitha, Bandaru Sravani, Alimineni Surendra Babu, and Daggupati Venkateswara Prasad met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention. They highlighted that RDT’s work in remote villages is heavily dependent on foreign donations and that the recent restrictions have disrupted essential services. The Centre reportedly revoked the registration over allegations that funds were being used for purposes outside the approved scope of the organisation. The MLAs stated that depositing funds into local contribution accounts has become problematic, impacting ongoing projects. They also noted that the Trust is actively seeking the renewal of its FCRA licence.

Chief Minister Naidu assured the delegation that he would bring the matter to the attention of the Central government and take necessary steps to support the Trust’s reinstatement. RDT’s work has long been regarded as vital to underdeveloped areas, and the MLAs stressed that resolving the issue promptly is crucial for the continuation of services to the needy.