CM Ramesh invites CM Jagan Reddy to his son's wedding

CM Ramesh invites CM Jagan Reddy to his sonTDP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh along with family members has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly lobby
In a shocking twist, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh along with family members has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the...

In a shocking twist, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh along with family members has met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly lobby. The CM Ramesh has invited Jagan for his son's marriage to be held in next month. The meeting, which held ahead of the assembly session to abolish legislative council has grabbed the attention. However, the BJP rules out the political rumours.

In the past, the MP had met the chief minister in Kadapa when the latter inaugurated the Kadapa steel plant. However, CM Ramesh who criticised YSRCP in the past has reportedly come to terms with Jagan.

There are also rumours CM Ramesh is trying to please Jagan Mohan Reddy not to invite wrath of the chief minister and also to get approval of the pending bills of the contracts that his companies received in TDP's regime.

