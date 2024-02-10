CM relief fund sanctioned to victim died in Lightning strike

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund showed support to the victim, Gudipudi Satyanarayana, who tragically died as a result of lightning. Lakshmi Poorna, a resident of Gudipudi, faced financial difficulties and applied for assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Her request was approved, and she received a sum of Rs two lakh from the CMRF.

The cheque was presented to her by Mr. Nambur Shankara Rao, the legislator of Pedakurapadu. Mr. Rao also mentioned that there is a specific relief fund for individuals suffering from illnesses. Lakshmi Poorna expressed her gratitude to the MLA for his help in securing funds from the CM relief fund.