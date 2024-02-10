Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
CM relief fund sanctioned to victim died in Lightning strike
Highlights
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund showed support to the victim, Gudipudi Satyanarayana, who tragically died as a result of lightning.
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund showed support to the victim, Gudipudi Satyanarayana, who tragically died as a result of lightning. Lakshmi Poorna, a resident of Gudipudi, faced financial difficulties and applied for assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Her request was approved, and she received a sum of Rs two lakh from the CMRF.
The cheque was presented to her by Mr. Nambur Shankara Rao, the legislator of Pedakurapadu. Mr. Rao also mentioned that there is a specific relief fund for individuals suffering from illnesses. Lakshmi Poorna expressed her gratitude to the MLA for his help in securing funds from the CM relief fund.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS