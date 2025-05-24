CM seeks Centre’s support for defence mfg hub, RE projects

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday met several Union ministers here and sought the Centre's support for defence manufacturing hub, renewable energy projects, and a major water transfer project.

In his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Naidu presented a strategic vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation. The proposals include development of integrated defence facilities, revival of critical manufacturing units, support for indigenous aviation programmes, establishment of testing and training centres, and creation of thematic defence hubs.

"We discussed a comprehensive roadmap for Andhra Pradesh to emerge as a cornerstone of India's defence and aerospace future. With proposals ranging from thematic defence hubs and DRDO-linked Centres of Excellence to strategic infrastructure and policy innovations, Andhra Pradesh is fully geared to contribute to Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Chief Minister said.

Naidu also met Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Prahlad Joshi and urged him to allocate rooftop solar capacity under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He requested the Minister to expedite approval of the proposals submitted by state electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) in January. "With the Centre's support, we will reduce energy costs, empower our people, and lead India's clean energy transition. We will transform AP into a green energy hub," Naidu, a key ally of the NDA, said.

The Chief Minister said the State had set a target of installing 20 lakh rooftop solar units by 2025. Under the scheme, SC/ST households will receive free rooftop solar systems, while backward caste households will get Rs 10,000 per kWp subsidy for up to 2kWp installations.

The state's Clean Energy Policy 2024-29 targets an additional 72.6 GW of renewable energy, including 40 GW of solar power.

Naidu expressed confidence that with the Centre’s support, Andhra Pradesh can set a national benchmark in inclusive renewable energy adoption.

Rs 80k-cr Banakacharla link project game changer

Naidu also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and submitted a proposal for the Polavaram–Banakacharla Link project. He sought support for the massive Rs 80,000-crore project.

The Chief Minister said the project is aimed at diverting surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills.

He said the project supports national missions like Jal Jeevan, Blue Revolution, and Make in India. He also highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rightful access to surplus water as a downstream state after bifurcation.

According to him, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be submitted soon and requested timely approvals to move the project forward.

“This project is a game changer for Andhra Pradesh’s irrigation sector. No one should have any objection to the project as we will tap water flowing into the sea,” Naidu told the media after the meetings.

The Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to include Amaravati as capital city in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.